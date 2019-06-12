Karan Oberoi’s rape accuser surrenders her phone

MUMBAI: Recently, Karan Oberoi, who was accused of rape and extortion by a female astrologer, received a bail from the Bombay High Court and he is back to home from Taloja Jail. On one side, his family and close friends are celebrating his return, and on the other side, his rape accuser has now surrendered two cellphones to Oshiwara police on Monday, three days after the Bombay high court granted him bail.

Now, questioning the delayed police action, Oberoi's lawyer, Dinesh Tiwari, told ETimes, "It is extremely surprising how police probed without seizing her phones, despite a strong reprimand from HC on June 7 during Oberoi's bail hearing. They allowed three days to pass before seizing the phones. Every passing moment leaves the possibility for (the woman) to destroy data (on her phones). In fact, right from the beginning, we have been asking police by way of legal notices and applications filed in court to take charge of the mobile phones of the complainant, which they did not do for reasons best known to them.”

During the bail hearing of Oberoi, the HC asked the investigating officer of the Oshiwara police station as to why no action had been taken against the woman for staging her own attack. To this, a senior police officer said, “The woman hasn't yet been arrested in the self-attack case as we are following the legal process. Action will be taken in the next few days.”