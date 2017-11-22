Karan who is busy promoting his upcoming movie Strawberry point got into a real mess after his Twitter account was hacked. It was his luck which saved him, as he was informed well on time about the mishap.

The account was hacked on 22 November during the day. As Karan was busy attending IFFI and the screening of his upcoming flick at film bazaar, he hardly got a moment to notice it. It was only after he received a call from a friend, Karan got to know about the hack. The person informed him about the irrelevant and objectionable content sent to her from the actor’s account.

The information was passed on to his IT team, who confirmed the hack and took no time to recover the account. In the meanwhile, Karan tweeted to assure about things that were once again back on track. His tweet reads, “OMG! Why in the world would MY twitter be hacked ?????! For all the folks here who were concerned, we are back in business! Thank you all!”

In a conversation with media, Karan's publicist confirmed that though the account @IAmKaranOberoi was hacked, a team of professionals reacted spontaneously to get control of the twitter account. "Though some inappropriate messages and content were sent to few of his friends and colleagues, thankfully, everything came under control before it could cause serious harm to anyone.”

But is Karan going to take any legal action against the hackers?

“He has no plans to take any legal action as nothing destructive or harmful has been done by the hackers,” Vipul added further.