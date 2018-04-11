Home > Tv > Tv News
Karan Oberoi visits Azadganj to change the fate of villagers in Udann

Mumbai: With Keith Sequeira joining the cast of Udann (Guruodev Bhalla Productions) on Colors, the drama has got all the more interesting than it already was.

We recently reported about how Chakor (Meera Deosthale) and Sooraj (Vijayendra Kumeria) taking a trip to Mumbai. They bump into Karan Oberoi, a tycoon and they somehow convince him to accompany them to change the fate of Azadganj.

Now that Karan is in the village, Chakor and Sooraj will be overjoyed and will introduce him to the villagers. The duo will inform the civilians that Karan is here to mordernize the village and build towers and abolish huts. Also, the villagers will be amused to see Karan taking part and enjoying their daily chores. They will feel affinity towards him. 

(Also Read: Imli to disguise herself to enter SuKor’s life in Udann )

What do you think about Udann?

Is Karan here for genuine reasons or for hi personal gains? Only time will tell!

