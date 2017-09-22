Actors always love to explore different shades of roles!

Karan Pahwa, who was last seen on popular shows like Balika Vadhu and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will soon be seen in a different role in a new series.

We hear that the actor will be seen playing a positive role for the first time in Zing's ongoing series Aye Zindagi.

Our source informs us, "Karan has been roped in to play the role of Ashmit in Aye Zindagi, who is a very down to earth and an emotional guy. He belongs to a rich family."

Karan is very excited to play the character, he told TellyChakkar.com, "I am playing a positive role for the first time and I am very excited to try out something new. Ashmit is a very studious guy and he is very focused in life. He holds a positive attitude towards life."

"There are some twists and turns in the story which scatters him," he added.

Here's wishing you all the very best for all your future endeavours, Karan.