Karan Pahwa's 'female' avatar won him quite a lot of suitors

Talented actor Karan Pahwa, who was last seen in Star Plus’ popular daily Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, will soon don a different avatar for a web series.

He would be enacting the character of a beautician for a particular scene in the series. And in order to get into the shoes, he put in rigorous efforts to make his character look real.

We spoke to Karan to know more about the series and his role in it. Excerpts from the interview –

Talking about his role, he said, “The web series has been titled as GG KE PG (produced by Shemaroo) where I am playing the role of Varun, a Bihari guy who has done MBA in marketing. He is a very simple and innocent guy. It’s a comic series, which is not easy, as your punches and timing should be accurate. I watched few episodes of The Kapil Sharma Show and episodes of Bharti Singh to get the feel.”

“I am also playing the role of Shama who is a beautiful beautician. She has her own style, aura and attitude. I watched the movie Style to play the role of Shama with Nazakat. I also got my manicure, pedicure, waxing and eyebrows done that have been the most painful segment of my character,” he added.

We also asked Karan how was the response of the people on set, when they first saw him in the look of Shama. He quipped, “Ohh, don’t ask me that! All the guys on the set were excited to see me in Shama’s look. They wanted to date me (laughs). My directors told me that I made the look of Shama more beautiful which was beyond their expectations. I am really happy that I justified the role of Shama.”

Last but not the least; Karan has a special message to convey to everyone. He shared with us, “After going through all the sessions of pampering like waxing, eyebrows, etc, my respect for women has raised 100 times more than what it used to be earlier.”

“I really appreciate and salute them for the way they carry themselves after this torturous session with a beautiful smile on their face for us. Lots of love to all the ladies from the bottom of my heart,” he signed off.

Good luck, Karan.