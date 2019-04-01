News

Karan Patel and Ankita celebrate THIS special person’s birthday in the cutest way

01 Apr 2019

Karan Patel is one of the superstars of television. He is ruling the television screens with his performance as Raman in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and has won a lot of awards for his performance.

Many television actors have pets in their homes and treat them as their children. They pamper them with lots of love and affection. One of them is Karan and his better half Ankita Bhargava, who have a little one at their place. They treat him like a king.

Their dog Naughty Patel celebrated his 4th birthday a couple of days ago, and Ankita shared a video on how they celebrated it. The little munchkin was pampered and was seen enjoying his birthday by playing with balloons and devouring the tasty meals that were given to him.

