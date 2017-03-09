Karan Patel to be back as 'Nach Baliye' host?

If all goes as planned, actor Karan Patel will join Karan Tacker to co-host season eight of dance reality TV show "Nach Baliye".



Karan Patel has tried his hands as a contestant and a host too in previous seasons of "Nach Baliye".



"We got great responses last season with Karan Patel hosting the show. We wished to retain him this a season as well and have brought on board Karan Tacker to co-host with him. The theme of the show is back to its original format of only love and romance.



"And we're very excited to see both Karans as the hosts of the show," said a source from the set, adding that the two are already rehearsing for the show.



But there is no official word from the channel or Karan Patel, who is seen in "Yeh Hai Mohabbatein".



The show, being produced by BBC, will go on air in April.



"Nach Baliye" features celebrity couples show their dance moves and compete against each other.

