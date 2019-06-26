News

Karan Patel loses his cool and warns an anonymous person; deets inside

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
26 Jun 2019 07:24 PM

MUMBAI: Technology has its advantages and disadvantages. Social media and phones help us stay updated about the world and our loved ones. They also have their share of disadvantages.

These days, it has become a trend to troll and send unsuitable messages to actors. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein star Karan Patel lost his cool and came in support of his wife Ankita Bhargava.

As per reports, an unidentified person sent inappropriate texts to Ankita. The actor took immediate action by sharing the person’s Instagram profile screenshot with a warning post to teach him a lesson.  

It seems Karan is also going to approach the cyber crime cell to identify the culprit.

