Karan Patel’s sweet birthday message for wife Ankita Bhargava

MUMBAI: Karan Patel, who is one of the most popular television actors, has wished his wife Ankita Bhargava on her birthday in an adorable way.

The actor recently took to his Instagram handle and wished his wife Ankita on her special occasion. He also shared a picture of himself and Ankita and wished her by adding a very sweet caption which reads, ‘Wishing a very very happy birthday to the woman who changed my life and turned it into a fairytale .... cannot wish for anything less than the best of both worlds for you jaan. Mere words aren’t enough for me to tell you how much i love you or what you mean to me but i will say this, “You Make Me Want Myself To Become A Better Person Only So That I Can be Worthy Of Having You”. Wish you all you luck in the world. Love you for this lifetime and the rest to come. @ankzbhargava you are the priceless Award that God Rewarded me with.’

Take a look below:

On the professional front, Karan Patel has been part of shows like Kahani Ghar Ghar Ki, Kkavyanjali, Kasamh Se and the latest being Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. However, he recently quit the show to take part in the adventure-reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi.