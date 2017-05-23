Karan Patel showers love on co-stars Abhishek and Krishna

Actors do get feedback and appreciations from fans for their performances, and it makes them happy for sure!!!

But it becomes even more special for them when it comes from their co-stars.

Star Plus’ popular daily Yeh Hai Mohabbatein (Balaji Telefilms) is moving on with the wedding track of Adi (Abhishek Verma) and Aaliya (Krishna Mukherjee).

Their hard work paid off when they received a special appreciation from actor Karan Patel, who plays Raman on the show. Karan took to his Instagram handle to put an appreciation post for Abhishek and Krishna for their performance during the ongoing wedding track.

Have a look –

I am proud to be part of a show where we have #Brilliant #Actors like @i.m.abhishekk and @krishna_mukherjee786 ... both of them were #Brilliant #Outstanding #flawless in their respective performances in the wedding drama ...! A post shared by Karan Patel (@karan9198) on May 22, 2017 at 8:47am PDT

Keep up the good work Abhishek and Krishna.