Home > Tv > Tv News
News

Karan Patel showers love on co-stars Abhishek and Krishna

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
23 May 2017 07:12 PM

Actors do get feedback and appreciations from fans for their performances, and it makes them happy for sure!!!

But it becomes even more special for them when it comes from their co-stars.

Star Plus’ popular daily Yeh Hai Mohabbatein (Balaji Telefilms) is moving on with the wedding track of Adi (Abhishek Verma) and Aaliya (Krishna Mukherjee).

Their hard work paid off when they received a special appreciation from actor Karan Patel, who plays Raman on the show. Karan took to his Instagram handle to put an appreciation post for Abhishek and Krishna for their performance during the ongoing wedding track. 

Have a look – 

Keep up the good work Abhishek and Krishna.

Tags > Star Plus, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Balaji Telefilms, Karan Patel, Abhishek Verma, Krishna Mukherjee,

