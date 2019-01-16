Karan Patel speaks about his acting career on Himmanshoo Malhotra’s show #SAGspotlight

MUMBAI: Karan Patel is the superstar of television. He rose to fame with his performance as Raman Bhalla in the serial Ye Hai Mohabbatein. He became a household name and has a massive fan following.

The first guest on actor Himmanshoo Malhotra’s new show SAGspotlight We share We Grow is none another than Karan Patel. Karan shared a video on his Instagram profile and expressed how much fun he had on the show.

Karan spoke about his younger days and his acting career. As an actor, the script is very important to him, followed by the character.

Himmanshoo told him that he loved his movie City of Gold, to which Karan said that the entire cast of the movie was from Marathi cinema world and that if they come into our industry, they will eat up all the actors here.

The show will air from tomorrow at 6 PM on Himaanshoo’s YouTube channel. Karan shared the video and captioned it saying, ‘It was an amazing experience to be a part of #SAGspotlight with @himanshuashokmalhotra. Here comes the first promo of my episode. Do watch it.The full episode will be out on Jan 17th, 6 PM. Till then STAY TUNED!’