Manushi Chhillar’s historic victory of being crowned as Miss World has the world going berserk. Amidst all of the praises and compliments is senior Congress leader, Shashi Tharoor’s tweet has sparked more outrage than amusement among the masses.

Tharoor’s comment to belittle Manushi has not gone down well with people and he has been bashed and trolled on social media. Not only among mango people, his remark has not been appreciated by celebrities as well.

And the recent one to thwack Tharoor is the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor, Karan Patel. His straight from the shoulder comments are known to all and this time too, Karan did not hesitate even once before tweeting out loud. Karan, also used words like pichwade which clearly depicted his anger over Shashi’s tweet.

Here take a look at what Karan tweeted -

Post the whole fiasco, Tharoor apologized for his insensitive comment.