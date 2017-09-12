Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya will soon have celebration time in the show.

The Balaji Telefilms’ popular drama will soon witness engagement of Rishabh (Manit Joura) and Sherlyn (Ruhi Chaturvedi).

And guess what?

Karan (Dheeraj Dhoopar) and Preeto (Shraddha Arya) who has been sharing lot of nok-jhoks all this while will perform together in their engagement.

Yes, the duo will be seen dancing on the famous Bollywood peppy song Na jaane kahan se aayi hai from the film Chaalbaaz. For this particular dance sequence Shraddha wore a dress that had LED stuck on it,

Take a look at the sneak peak of the episode!