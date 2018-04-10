Karan-Preeta’s special performance on Kareena bua’s birthday in Kundali Bhagya

Mumbai: The team of Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya is in a celebration mood!

Ask why?

Well, there are some interesting sequences lined up. With this, now along with Preeta (Shraddha Arya) and Prithvi’s (Sanjay Gagnani) engagement, viewers will soon witness birthday party of Kareena Bua (Usha Bachani).

In the upcoming track, Luthra family will plan a surprise birthday party for Kareena Bua, and Mehra family will also join them in the celebration.

And something interesting will happen during the celebration. Read on to know-

Preeta will perform along with Karan (Dheeraj Dhoopar) while Prithvi will dance with his ex girlfriend Tapsee (Isha Anand Sharma).

OMG!

What do you think about Kundali Bhagya?

Now, it will be interesting to see if Tapsee will manage to bring Prithvi back in her life and break his engagement with Preeta.