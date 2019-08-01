Karan proposes marriage to Preeta; Rishabh heartbroken in Kundali Bhgaya

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Kundali Bhagya is high on drama. Preeta is getting married to Prithvi. A jealous Karan comes to the mandap and asks Preeta to marry him.



In the previous episode, we have seen that Karan feels restless on knowing about Preeta and Prithvi’s marriage.



Meanwhile, Preeta also secretly wants Karan to stop her unwanted marriage with Prithvi.



Subsequently, a furious Karan finally reaches the wedding mandap and kicks Prithvi out of Preeta’s life.



Karan compels Preeta for marriage, but she rejects him.



Karan is determined to marry Preeta and hence proposes to her.



Rishabh is heartbroken on seeing this, as he also loves Preeta.



It will be interesting to see what Preeta does next.