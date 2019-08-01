News

Karan proposes marriage to Preeta; Rishabh heartbroken in Kundali Bhgaya

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
01 Aug 2019 08:56 PM

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Kundali Bhagya is high on drama. Preeta is getting married to Prithvi. A jealous Karan comes to the mandap and asks Preeta to marry him.

In the previous episode, we have seen that Karan feels restless on knowing about Preeta and Prithvi’s marriage.

Meanwhile, Preeta also secretly wants Karan to stop her unwanted marriage with Prithvi.

Subsequently, a furious Karan finally reaches the wedding mandap and kicks Prithvi out of Preeta’s life.

Karan compels Preeta for marriage, but she rejects him.

Karan is determined to marry Preeta and hence proposes to her.

Rishabh is heartbroken on seeing this, as he also loves Preeta.

It will be interesting to see what Preeta does next.

Tags > Kundali Bhagya, Preeta, Rishabh, Sherlin, ongoing track of Kundali Bhagya, Rishabh and Sherlin married, Kundali Bhagya Storyline, Kundali Bhagya Spoiler Alert, Kundali Bhagya Written Updates, Zee TV, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Shradha Arya, Manit Joura, TellyChakkar, Spoiler Alert,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Anubhav Shrivastav
Anubhav Shrivastav
Akhlaque Khan
Akhlaque Khan
Saumya Tandon
Saumya Tandon
Aashka Goradia
Aashka Goradia
Sonali Raut
Sonali Raut
Evelyn Sharma
Evelyn Sharma
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Jay Bhanushali
Jay Bhanushali
Irrfan Khan
Irrfan Khan
Jacqueline Fernandez
Jacqueline Fernandez

past seven days