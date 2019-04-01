Karan to put his life in danger to save Ruhi in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Guddan’s trick to postpone her wedding with Angad in Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, and other Spoiler Updates

MUMBAI: Here are a few spoiler updates from your favourite television shows.



Yeh Hai Mohabbatein: Karan to put his life in danger to save Ruhi



In an upcoming episode, there is huge tension with both Aaliya and Ruhi being kidnapped and taken to a brothel. Karan turns saviour for the girls and fights the goons to save them. In the process, he is hit by a bullet.



Happu Ki Ultan Paltan: Happu to land in major trouble



In the upcoming episode, the kids are leaving for school. Rajesh asks Happu that in a hypothetical situation if Amma and Rajesh are stuck in a boat and it is sinking, whom would he save. Happu says that he would save Rajesh, and Chamchi overhears this conversation. Later, Chamchi returns from school and tells Amma that Happu doesn’t love her.

Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji: Rocky’s first victory against Ranvijay and Sanya



In the upcoming episode, Rocky plans his game and has Sanya blurting out the truth to Happy of being in a business alliance with RV. Happy is shocked to hear this.



With this, Rocky plans to destroy Bhatia and Sanya's business. At the same time, he wants to create a rift between good friends, Happy and RV.



Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega: Guddan’s trick to postpone her wedding with Angad



In the upcoming episode, Guddan tactfully tells Angad that they can marry after the Navratra. She convinces Angad about this, without letting him know of the real reason.



Meanwhile, Guddan hunts for clues and learns about Akshat being in the mental asylum. Meanwhile, Akshat also understands that he is being drugged to lose his sanity. He is determined to get out of the place.