Karan’s big plan to break Preeta-Prithvi’s engagement in Kundali Bhagya

By TellychakkarTeam
17 Apr 2018 07:29 PM

Mumbai: Zee TV’s popular drama Kundali Bhagya, which is produced by Balaji Telefilms, is leaving no stone unturned to keep the viewers glued to the screen with interesting twists and turns in the drama.

As we know, Karan (Dheeraj Dhoopar) is trying his best to break Preeta (Shraddha Arya) and Prithvi (Sanjay Gagnani)’s engagement. However, whenever Karan plans something, it goes against him.

Now, this time Karan has plotted something big to stop Preeta from getting engaged to Prithvi.

According to our sources, Karan will use Prithvi’s ex girlfriend Tapsee to stop the engagement.

How, you wonder?

Well, he will send Prithvi and Tapsee in a room and place a phone to record their conversation. And later, Karan will make Preeta hear the entire recording.

So, will Karan manage to break their engagement? Only time will tell.

What do you think about Shraddha Arya?

Stay hooked to this space for more updates. 

Tags > Zee TV, Kundali Bhagya, Shraddha Arya, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Sanjay Gagnani,

