Karan’s 'expose plan' to fail in Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya

29 Nov 2017 04:23 PM

Waiting for the latest spoiler alert from your favourite show, Kundali Bhagya? Well, here we are to grant your wish!

The Balaji Telefilms’ show which airs on Zee TV currently rules the TRP charts and has constantly managed to maintain the numero uno position.

As we know, Karan (Dheeraj Dhoopar) is trying his best expose Prithvi (Sanjay Gagnani). He wants Preeta (Shraddha Arya) to know the truth and not live in deception. 

In the upcoming episodes, Karan will find Prithvi chatting with a girl in a hotel. Unaware of the girl being Sheryln, he will inform Sarla Maa and the entire family. All of them will then leave to reach the hotel. But just when you think Prithvi will be exposed, he will play yet another dirty trick!

Prithvi had realised that Karan is following him and would do something which could uncover his secret.Hence, he called Preeta to the room and planned his functioning such that when Sarla Maa and family reach the hotel, they find him with Preeta and not someone else. 

Prithvi will succeed in doing so, and Karan will thus fail to prove him wrong. 

While this expose drama will end, Preeta will misunderstand Karan and will feel that he is trying to create uneccessary problems in her and Prithvi's life. 

Will Karan manage to reveal Prithvi’s truth before his marriage with Preeta?

Tags > Zee TV, TRP charts, Kundali Bhagya, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Sanjay Gagnani, Shraddha Arya,

