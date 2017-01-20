Karan Sharma, the new lead of Zee TV's Kaala Teeka; Pratima Kazmi roped in

Zee TV’s Kaala Teeka, produced by DJ’s – A Creative Unit will take the next big plunge in terms of storytelling.

As reported exclusively by Tellychakkar.com, the show is all set for a 14 years leap wherein the new generation cast will take the story forward.

Earlier in the day, we reported (again an exclusive piece) of popular actress Sukirti Kandpal being on the verge of signing on the dotted lines to play the role of Naina.

As we know, actress Simran Pareenja will play the grown-up daughter of Kaali, by name Pavitra.

We now hear of popular actor Karan Sharma, last seen in Star Plus’ Mohi being roped in to play the younger generation lead.

Also coming in will be seasoned actress Pratima Kazmi, last seen in Humko Tumse Ho Gaya Hai Pyaar.

As per credible sources, “The story line will get into more of a rural backdrop post the leap. Karan Sharma will get into the garb of a typical villager for the lead role. Pratima will play a challenging character in the village, with negative shades.”

We buzzed Karan, but he refused to comment on anything.

We also connected with Pratima, but could not get any revert.

Our efforts to reach out to Producer Tony Singh and the channel spokesperson were in vain.

Watch this space for more updates.