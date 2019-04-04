News

Karan Singh Chhabra to enter Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala

Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui's picture
By Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui
04 Apr 2019 06:50 PM
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ popular show Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala is gaining a lot of popularity among the audiences.

The current track of the show revolves around Kullfi participating in a singing reality show.

Off late, there have been many new entries in the show, which have peaked the drama quotient.

Now, TellyChakkar has exclusively learned that actor and anchor Karan Singh Chhabra will enter the show. A close source from the sets revealed, ‘Karan will portray the character of a reality show anchor. He will be all suited and booted, just like any other reality show host.’

With the current track, the makers will also give a sneak peek into what goes on behind the scenes of a reality show.

We tried contacting Karan for confirmation, but he remained unavailable for comment.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.
