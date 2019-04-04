Karan Singh Chhabra to enter Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala

MUMBAI: Star Plus’ popular show Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala is gaining a lot of popularity among the audiences.



The current track of the show revolves around Kullfi participating in a singing reality show.



Off late, there have been many new entries in the show, which have peaked the drama quotient.



Now, TellyChakkar has exclusively learned that actor and anchor Karan Singh Chhabra will enter the show. A close source from the sets revealed, ‘Karan will portray the character of a reality show anchor. He will be all suited and booted, just like any other reality show host.’



With the current track, the makers will also give a sneak peek into what goes on behind the scenes of a reality show.



We tried contacting Karan for confirmation, but he remained unavailable for comment.



