Karan Singh Grover is APT to play Mr. Bajaj in Kasautii, says our poll result!

MUMBAI: Star Plus’ Kasautii Zindagii Kay currently witnesses a high-point drama where Komolika has finally been exposed, and the cat is out of the bag. Komolika has vowed to take revenge from Anurag, Prerna, and the entire Basu family.

And the next most anticipated entry is that of Mr. Bajaj. A lot of names have come up in anticipation of who will play the character. Who will manage to project it the way Ronit Roy did back in the year 2001 in the original version of the show?

From Karan Wahi, Iqbal Khan, and Hiten Tejwani to Siddharth Shukla and Eijaz Khan, a lot of names have been doing the rounds. Among those names, television’s heartthrob Karan Singh Grover is touted to play the character.

We do not know whether the man is on board or not, but we launched an audience poll asking people about their thoughts on Karan playing Mr. Bajaj and whether he will be able to justify the role.

55 percent of the audience gave their nod on wanting to watch Karan as Mr. Bajaj, while 45 percent of viewers were of the opinion that Karan would not be able to to justice to the character.

If the man is signed on, Karan will be making a comeback to television after a long time, and it will definitely be a treat to watch him on screen again. What are your thoughts on the same?