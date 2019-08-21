Karan Singh Grover is back with a bang!

MUMBAI: Call him Dr. Armaan or Asad Ahmed Khan, actor Karan Singh Grover has managed to make a mark in the entertainment industry.



Be it Bollywood, television, or the digital medium, KSG has proved his acting chops across them and in varied genres.



Karan has played many versatile characters, from lover boy Armann Malik to angry young man Asad Ahmed Khan. He has succeeded in entertaining and charming the audience with his performances.



After tasting success in Bollywood, KSG again turned towards television with the iconic character of Mr. Bajaj in Kasauti Zindagi Kay 2. He is apparently the highest paid actor on TV now.



The handsome man also recently made his digital debut with ALTBalaji’s Boss: Baap Of Special Services, which is a mystery thriller that unravels the story of Sudhir Kohli, an undercover cop who is a specialist in solving homicide cases or cases where criminals often go undetected. The show is now streaming on ALTBalaji.



Karan keeps his fans hooked to his personal life too with uber-cute posts with his wife Bipasha Basu.



It seems like KSG is back with a bang. There's no looking back.



