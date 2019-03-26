Karan Singh Grover to be seen on THIS talk show

MUMBAI: Karan Singh Grover is one of the most loved actors of television. The actor rose to fame with his performance in Dill Mill Gayye and Qubool Hai. Post, that the actor took a break from television and then ventured into Bollywood, where he debuted in the movie Alone.



In Dill Mill Gayee, the character of Dr. Shubhankar Rai was played by actor Ayaz Khan, who was one of Karan’s co-stars. The two seems to have bonded very well on the show, and today, they are close buddies.



Ayaz is now coming up with a chat show called Getting Chatty With Ayaz, and Karan will be gracing the show. One of the fan pages of Karan on social media shared a video where Ayaz is telling all KSG fans to watch the entire video and see a different side of him on the show.



Well, these two actors give us major friendship goals.



Check the post here.