News

Karan Singh Grover begins shooting as Mr Bajaj for Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
08 Jun 2019 02:39 PM

MUMBAI: Ekta Kapoor’s Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 is one of the most watched shows. The show stars Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes in the lead roles of Anurag and Prerna. To bring a major twist in the life of Anurag and Prerna, the character of Mr Bajaj will soon enter the show, and fans can’t wait to see Karan Singh Grover get into the skin of Mr Bajaj. 

Reportedly, Karan, who acted in soap like Dill Mill Gayye and Qubool Hai and films like Alone and Hate Story 3, was in a dilemma about taking up the show. But now, it is confirmed that he indeed is playing the popular character as he has started shooting for the show. The show will mark his return to TV after a long time. The actor signed the contract recently and is currently shooting for his introductory promo for Kasautii Zindagii Kay. 

Finally when it seemed like nothing will come between #AnuPre, get ready for the most awaited arrival of Mr. Bajaj!#KasautiiZindagiiKay, Mon-Fri at 8pm only on StarPlus and HotStar: https://t.co/Y0g4uegfIO@LaghateParth @IamEJF pic.twitter.com/4f77xUWI9i

— StarPlus (@StarPlus) June 3, 2019 >
A source told Pinkvilla, “Karan is today shooting for his promo in Malvani. His entry is said to be very daredevil and macho where he jumps off the terrace (whether it is to save someone or just a sport is not known as yet). The channel has planned to make an official announcement either tomorrow or latest by Sunday. Though Karan begins shooting for the show a little later than next week, wherein the team will be flying to Switzerland. Before that, the makers are hoping for the promo to create a stir given that it marks Karan's return to Television after a hiatus.” 

Are you excited for Karan Singh Grover’s entry in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2? Hit the comment section below. 
Tags > Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, Star Plus, Parth Samthaan, Erica Fernandes, Dill Mill Gayye, Qubool Hai, Hate Story 3, Switzerland,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Harshad Arora
Harshad Arora
Yami Gautam
Yami Gautam
Shaminn
Shaminn
Anshul Singh
Anshul Singh
Sambhavna Seth
Sambhavna Seth
Dev Anand
Dev Anand
Kamya Punjabi
Kamya Punjabi
Akhlaque Khan
Akhlaque Khan
Kainaz Motivala
Kainaz Motivala
Amal Sehrawat
Amal Sehrawat

past seven days