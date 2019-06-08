Karan Singh Grover begins shooting as Mr Bajaj for Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2

MUMBAI: Ekta Kapoor’s Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 is one of the most watched shows. The show stars Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes in the lead roles of Anurag and Prerna. To bring a major twist in the life of Anurag and Prerna, the character of Mr Bajaj will soon enter the show, and fans can’t wait to see Karan Singh Grover get into the skin of Mr Bajaj.



Reportedly, Karan, who acted in soap like Dill Mill Gayye and Qubool Hai and films like Alone and Hate Story 3, was in a dilemma about taking up the show. But now, it is confirmed that he indeed is playing the popular character as he has started shooting for the show. The show will mark his return to TV after a long time. The actor signed the contract recently and is currently shooting for his introductory promo for Kasautii Zindagii Kay.



Finally when it seemed like nothing will come between #AnuPre, get ready for the most awaited arrival of Mr. Bajaj!#KasautiiZindagiiKay, Mon-Fri at 8pm only on StarPlus and HotStar: https://t.co/Y0g4uegfIO@LaghateParth @IamEJF pic.twitter.com/4f77xUWI9i