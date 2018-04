MUMBAI:The 4th episode of COLORS’ Entertainment ki [email protected] Limited Edition will see a face-off between the much in love couple - Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu.

The duo will have to balance themselves on a dial and see who maintains the maximum stability.

What do you think of Karan Singh Grover & Bipasha Basu?

Who will win this balancing act between the husband and wife? Will Bipasha’s yoga help or will Karan's agility win?