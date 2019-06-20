News

Karan Singh Grover gives credit to THEM for his look as Mr. Bajaj!

By TellychakkarTeam
20 Jun 2019 08:43 PM

MUMBAI: Finally, Karan Singh Grover made his grand entry as Rishabh Bajaj in Star Plus’ popular show Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 (Balaji Telefilms). The actor fits the bill and looks suave and dapper in his salt-and-pepper look.

Any idea who the person behind KSG’s stylish look as Mr. Bajaj is?

Well, in his latest post, Karan Singh Grover revealed that renowned celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim did true justice to his new look.

The actor shared a video of his styling session and thanked Aalim and producer Ekta Kapoor.  

