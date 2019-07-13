Karan Singh Grover gives an epic reaction to Surbhi Chandna starrer Sanjivani 2 teaser

MUMBAI: Sanjivani 2 is one of the much-awaited shows of the year. Sanjivani 2 is a sequel of the two popular shows Sanjivani: The Medical Boom and Dill Mill Gayye. The show will hit the television screens soon.

For those who have grown up watching the two earlier shows might very well resonate with the sentiment when we look forward to the third installment of the show. Sanjivani 2 is going to begin airing on Star Plus from August 12 and joining the excitement of fans is Karan Singh Grover whose epic reaction to the teaser is hard to miss. Now, for everyone who has watched Dill Mill Gayye know that Karan as Dr Armaan was a charmer with his chemistry with Shilpa Anand and Jennifer Winget as Riddhima was one of the best.

Now, Surbhi Chandna and Namit Khanna have taken upon themselves to recreate the magic on-screen. Amid the nostalgia pouring in, Karan Singh Grover left a comment congratulating the team and sharing his excitement for the same. The actor, who is currently seen in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, wrote, "Yo! As long as you'll know that's my hospital I'm good." His comment literally left us laughing out loud considering that KSG still has so much of Dill Mill Gayye left in him.

Sanjivani 2 stars Namit Khanna, Surbhi Chandna, Gurdeep Kohli, Mohnish Bahl and Sayantani Ghosh in the lead roles.