Karan Singh Grover isn't convinced to play Mr Bajaj in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2?

MUMBAI: Karan Singh Grover is one of the most popular and loved actors. He captivated audience with his performance in shows like Dill Mill Gaye and Qubool Hai. Now, reportedly, he will be seen as Mr Bajaj in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2.

The actor enjoys a huge fan following and they are super excited about his entry in the popular show. However, there have been reports that the actor is in a dilemma on whether he wants to take up the role or not, while some other reports stated that he is certain to join the cast and will be signing the contract in this week itself.

What do you think about this Showtee?