Karan Singh Grover isn't convinced to play Mr Bajaj in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2?

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
23 May 2019 08:30 PM

MUMBAI: Karan Singh Grover is one of the most popular and loved actors. He captivated audience with his performance in shows like Dill Mill Gaye and Qubool Hai. Now, reportedly, he will be seen as Mr Bajaj in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2.

The actor enjoys a huge fan following and they are super excited about his entry in the popular show. However, there have been reports that the actor is in a dilemma on whether he wants to take up the role or not, while some other reports stated that he is certain to join the cast and will be signing the contract in this week itself.

A source told Pinkvilla, “The team will be flying to Switzerland to shoot for Bajaj’s entry in the first week of June. The date for the travel is yet to be certain but the team is working day in and out to make sure the big shift in the storyline is executed well.”

Are you excited to see Karan as Mr Bajaj in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2? Hit the comment section below.

