Is Karan Singh Grover ready to embrace on fatherhood?!

24 Apr 2018 02:01 PM

MUMBAI: Ever since Neil Nitin Mukesh and Saif Ali Khan turned proud parents, the grapevine is abuzz that Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu, who walked down the aisle on 30 April, 2016, have plans of starting a family.

So much so that the couple grabbed media’s attention on Valentines Day where Bipasha flaunted a beautiful red coloured slit dress. Apparently, she covered her tummy with a floral sling bag and the media speculated that she is pregnant.  But soon, she shunned down the gossip mongering community by informing that she is not pregnant.

What do you think of Karan Singh Grover?

There is no denying that celebrities are always under the scrutiny of everyone. So, everything they do grab headlines even if they try to keep their secrets under wraps.

And scandalmongers who have their ears hooked to the diva corroborate to a scaling gossip that Bipasha is indeed pregnant!

Looks like Karan, who has been married thrice now may embark on fatherhood.

