Karan Singh Grover was excited to perform daredevil stunts in THIS series

MUMBAI: Karan Singh Grover has carved a niche for himself in the entertainment industry. The handsome lad, who acted in TV series such as Dill Mill Gayye and Qubool Hai and films like Alone and Hate Story 3, is geared up for the mystery thriller BOSS: Baap of Special Services.

With action-packed performances and high-octane drama galore, ALT Balaji’s BOSS: Baap of Special Services promises to be a masala entertainer. In the series, Karan is essaying the role of a cop from special services.

The actor, who is currently playing the role of Mr Bajaj in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, left no stone unturned in putting his body on the line while performing some daredevil stunts for the series. Following an extremely strict and hardcore training regime, the actor executed the stunts with utmost precision and finesse, much to the surprise of everyone present on the sets.

Speaking about performing stunts on his own, Karan told the media, “I work really hard on whichever role I choose for myself. I was really excited to play this one as I got the opportunity to perform some daredevil stunts and it's not easy to execute fight sequences with ease. The guidance and help of our action director really helped and I was able to perform the stunts on my own. I loved playing this character and hope that the audience will love me in this avatar.”