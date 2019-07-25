News

Karan Singh Grover was excited to perform daredevil stunts in THIS series

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
25 Jul 2019 07:05 PM

MUMBAI: Karan Singh Grover has carved a niche for himself in the entertainment industry. The handsome lad, who acted in TV series such as Dill Mill Gayye and Qubool Hai and films like Alone and Hate Story 3, is geared up for the mystery thriller BOSS: Baap of Special Services.  

With action-packed performances and high-octane drama galore, ALT Balaji’s BOSS: Baap of Special Services promises to be a masala entertainer. In the series, Karan is essaying the role of a cop from special services.

The actor, who is currently playing the role of Mr Bajaj in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, left no stone unturned in putting his body on the line while performing some daredevil stunts for the series. Following an extremely strict and hardcore training regime, the actor executed the stunts with utmost precision and finesse, much to the surprise of everyone present on the sets.

Speaking about performing stunts on his own, Karan told the media, “I work really hard on whichever role I choose for myself. I was really excited to play this one as I got the opportunity to perform some daredevil stunts and it's not easy to execute fight sequences with ease. The guidance and help of our action director really helped and I was able to perform the stunts on my own. I loved playing this character and hope that the audience will love me in this avatar.”        

Tags > Karan Singh Grover, BOSS: Baap of Special Services, Dill Mill Gayye, Qubool Hai, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra on the...

Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Manasi Parekh
Manasi Parekh
Chandni Bhagwanani
Chandni Bhagwanani
Rajev Paul
Yashashri Masurkar
Sarah Jane Dias
Sarah Jane Dias
Akshay Sethi
Akshay Sethi
Shalini Sahuta
Shalini Sahuta
Kainaz Motivala
Kainaz Motivala
Kartik Bhavishya
Kartik Bhavishya
Reshmi Ghosh
Reshmi Ghosh
Kinshuk Mahajan
Kinshuk Mahajan

past seven days