Karan Singh Grover's BOSS trends at number one on IMDB!

MUMBAI: Karan Singh Grover sure knows to evolve in alignment with the era. Having been one of the highest-paid actors on the television, the handsome hunk is now reigning the digital space as well. Karan's newly streamed show by ALTBalaji titled, BOSS, Baap Of Special Services currently trends at the first position on IMDB.



It is plain that the talented actor who became a household name after his act in Dill Mill Gaye, is now scaling new heights over the streaming platform. Karan's role in the show is of a conman/ detective, who joins Shimla's Special Task Force with a changed identity. Over the television medium, the actor had always catered to the romance/drama genre. With this digital show, Grover explored the thriller genre and received instantaneous appreciation from viewers.



Reacting to the news of BOSS trending on IMDB, Karan said, "It feels awesome that our hardwork and effort is being appreciated and loved! It’s a like a nitro boost of encouragement to do more awesome work! Already on it!."