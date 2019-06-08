News

Karan Singh Grover's first look as Mr. Bajaj revealed

MUMBAI: Karan Singh Grover has been in the headlines as he will play the role of Mr. Bajaj in Ekta Kapoor's Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. There were a lot of speculations about the same. Now we have confirmed news, as he was spotted on the sets. Fans are really excited to see his look.

The actor is currently shooting for his introductory promo for the show. Ronit Roy used to essay this character in the first season.

Kasutii has been topping the TRP charts. It is watched and loved by a lot of people. Now, there is a piece of good news for all Karan Singh Grover fans. His first look as Mr. Bajaj has finally been revealed. He looks as handsome as ever. Fans just can't wait to see him step into the shoes of the talented Ronit Roy.

