Karan Tacker has a gala time as he vacations with his parents

08 Apr 2019 07:07 PM
MUMBAI: Karan Tacker is one of the most loved actors of television. The actor rose to fame with his performance as Virat in the serial Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai. For a long time, he has not been seen in any television serial but has been hosting many shows.

Karan has gone for a vacation with his family and posted a lovely picture on his Instagram profile. He is seen enjoying with his dad and mentioned that seeing your parents happy is true happiness.

Well, there is no doubt that Karan is a doting son and loves spending time with his family.
