Karan Tacker has got the dance moves

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
07 Jun 2019 07:09 PM

MUMBAI: Karan Tacker is one of the most popular faces of television. The actor has been away from the television saas–bahu serials for a while now but has hosted a lot of shows. The actor was last seen on dance reality show Nach Baliye Season 8 as the host.

Every actor also has some hobbies or passion apart from acting. Karan seems to love dancing as a hobby. He recently shared a video of him dancing.

He also said that nothing makes him as happy than dancing to Bollywood songs.

Check the post here.

