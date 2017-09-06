Actor Karan Tacker is set to host the first edition of Yash Raj Films' Bollywood Awards on Facebook on September 12.

It is the banner's first Bollywood Awards show on the digital platform. It will use Facebook's â€˜Live' feature for the show.

"It has been a gratifying journey for me to see the kind of opportunities that have come my way, and how I have been the choice of such big names and entities in the industry. I hope to continue inspiring thousands," Karan said in a statement.

"It is the love that I receive from so many towards my work and me that gives me immense joy and pride in what I do," added the actor-host, who was part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's peace delegation in Israel in July.

He has also hosted and appeared in shows like "Nach Baliye", "Halla Bol" and "The Voice India".

(Source: IANS)