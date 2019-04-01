News

Karan Tacker's Monday morning posts

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
01 Apr 2019 06:33 PM

MUMBAI: Monday morning is the most despised day of the week, universally. No wonder we feel the constant urge to go back to our beloved bed.

Monday blues are a hangover of the weekend affliction. It is the state of mind, where you are not happy with the time you spent or maybe you desire an extension. People usually don’t look forward to the first day of the week, but there is Karan Tacker who is always enthusiastic about Mondays.

The actor, whose last projects were Bepannah and Ace of Space, is working with a lot of enthusiasm, and feels that, Monday motivation is always necessary in life as this day marks the beginning of a new week.

What do you think about Karan Tacker ?

Well, Karan took to his Instagram handle and shared a throwback photo featuring his younger version back from his college days. He is unrecognizable in the picture.  He also explained the backstory of his attire. The actor mentioned in his post itself that if you are having Monday Blues at all, his blue tribal wear will certainly wipe that off. Karan even won the Best Model for the same.

Take a look below: 

