News

Karan Tacker to turn host for IFFM 2019

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
07 Aug 2019 05:10 PM

MUMBAI: Television actor Karan Tacker is all set to be the host of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) Awards Gala.

"I am looking forward to experiencing the IFFM frenzy first hand. With such prestigious guests attending the event like Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar, it will be an absolute honour to be in their presence. 2018 was a game changing year for the movies and the films that are nominated are reflective of how far we have come," Karan said in a statement.

The actor added that to be "introducing and discussing films itself will be an experience of a lifetime."

"Besides celebrating mainstream films like 'Andhadhun', the festival is also pushing forward movies like Super Deluxe which stand for a cause worth talking about. Such endeavours are really the building blocks for any artiste and I am truly grateful to be a part of the event," he added.

Karan has previously hosted shows like "Nach Baliye".

(SOURCE:IANS)

Tags > Karan Tacker, Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM), Nach Baliye, AndhaDhun, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Siddharth Kumar Tewary hosts screening of Luv Kush

Siddharth Kumar Tewary hosts screening of Luv Kush
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Shiv Pandit
Shiv Pandit
Emma Watson
Emma Watson
Aamir Ali
Aamir Ali
Kinshuk Mahajan
Kinshuk Mahajan
Remo D'Souza
Remo D'Souza
Evelyn Sharma
Evelyn Sharma
Yashdeep Nain
Yashdeep Nain
Arjun Rampal
Arjun Rampal
Monica Sehgal
Monica Sehgal
Parineeti Chopra
Parineeti Chopra

past seven days