Karan Tacker to turn host for IFFM 2019

MUMBAI: Television actor Karan Tacker is all set to be the host of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) Awards Gala.



"I am looking forward to experiencing the IFFM frenzy first hand. With such prestigious guests attending the event like Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar, it will be an absolute honour to be in their presence. 2018 was a game changing year for the movies and the films that are nominated are reflective of how far we have come," Karan said in a statement.



The actor added that to be "introducing and discussing films itself will be an experience of a lifetime."



"Besides celebrating mainstream films like 'Andhadhun', the festival is also pushing forward movies like Super Deluxe which stand for a cause worth talking about. Such endeavours are really the building blocks for any artiste and I am truly grateful to be a part of the event," he added.



Karan has previously hosted shows like "Nach Baliye".

(SOURCE:IANS)