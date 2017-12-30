Karan Thakur and Neelam Pathania roped in for SAB TV’s Partners

SAB TV’s Partners (Paritosh Painter) is known for its rib tickling comedy!!!



In yet another interesting story being churned to entertain the viewers, a guy named Vikram will be excited to get married but just before the wedding his to-be bride will be abducted.



The story is titled as ‘Dulhan Bina Shaadi’.



The bride's character, Shagun will be essayed by actress, Vindhya Tiwary who was last seen in &TV’s Waaris and Karan Thakur who is currently seen in Half Marriage on the same channel, has been roped in to play the male protagonist in the series.



Also, actress Neelam Pathania, who was last seen in popular shows like Ghulaam on Life OK and Bakula Bua Ka Bhoot on &TV has been roped in to play a key role in the story. She will be seen as Shagun's mother.



Karan confirmed the news with us, “It was my childhood dream to work with the great comedian, Johny Lever and luckily my first scene in Partners was with him. So it was like a fan cum actor moment for me to share screen space with him. It was a wonderful experience altogether.”



Neelam Pathania too confirmed the news with us.



