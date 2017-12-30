Hot Downloads

Srishty Rode
Srishty Rode
Vidyut Jamwal
Vidyut Jamwal
Monica Sehgal
Monica Sehgal
Paul Walker
Paul Walker
Ranveer Singh
Ranveer Singh
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Ravi Dubey
Ravi Dubey
Payal Rajput
Payal Rajput
Divyanka Tripathi
Divyanka Tripathi
Sana Amin Sheikh
Sana Amin Sheikh

guess who
Guess who?
guess more Click Here

poll

Which TV couple ruled your heart in 2017?

Which TV couple ruled your heart in 2017?
previous polls Click Here
Home > Tv > Tv News
News

Karan Thakur and Neelam Pathania roped in for SAB TV’s Partners

Anwesha Kamal's picture
By Anwesha Kamal
30 Dec 2017 02:37 PM

SAB TV’s Partners (Paritosh Painter) is known for its rib tickling comedy!!!

In yet another interesting story being churned to entertain the viewers, a guy named Vikram will be excited to get married but just before the wedding his to-be bride will be abducted.

The story is titled as ‘Dulhan Bina Shaadi’.

The bride's character, Shagun will be essayed by actress, Vindhya Tiwary who was last seen in &TV’s Waaris and Karan Thakur who is currently seen in Half Marriage on the same channel, has been roped in to play the male protagonist in the series.

Also, actress Neelam Pathania, who was last seen in popular shows like Ghulaam on Life OK and Bakula Bua Ka Bhoot on &TV has been roped in to play a key role in the story. She will be seen as Shagun's mother.

Karan confirmed the news with us, “It was my childhood dream to work with the great comedian, Johny Lever and luckily my first scene in Partners was with him. So it was like a fan cum actor moment for me to share screen space with him. It was a wonderful experience altogether.”

Neelam Pathania too confirmed the news with us.

Keep reading TellyChakkar for more updates.





Tags > SAB TV, partners, Paritosh Painter, Dulhan Bina Shaadi, Waaris, Ghulaam, Life OK, Bakula Bua Ka Bhoot, &TV, Karan Thakur, Neelam Pathania, Vindhya Tiwary, Johny Lever,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top