The first look of actor Karan V Grover in the role of a rockstar in Vikram Bhatt's web series "Spotlight 2", has him standing on a stage and strumming his guitar, while sporting a rugged avatar.

He sports long hair and a beard for the Viu web series in which he essays a talented and successful musician who faces a downfall in his career.

Karan said in a statement: "My role in 'Spotlight 2' is of a young musician who is flamboyant and sees both sides of the spectrum from success to failure. The tale of his journey through the peak of his career to the downfall will be extremely interesting.

"My role is quite intense, so I am thoroughly enjoying preparing for it. It's a lot of firsts for me with this show, my first digital show, the first ever musical, my first role as a musician, so I am really excited about this project."

Bhatt said: "Being the first ever musical digital series, I am excited about this project. I am sure 'Spotlight 2' will have the same fate as the first successful part. The digital savvy audience is always on the lookout for content similar to the vibe of a movie but in a shorter format, 'Spotlight 2' is all of that and more."

(Source: IANS)