Karan V Grover nails Sanjivani 2’s Surbhi Chandna’s whistle challenge

MUMBAI: Sanjivani 2 is one of the much-awaited shows of this year. Produced by Siddharth P Malhotra, it is going to be aired on television from the month of August. It is a sequel of the two popular shows Sanjivani: The Medical Boom and Dill Mill Gayye. Even though Mohnish Bahl and Gurdeep Kohli will be back as doctors in Sanjivani 2, Surbhi Chandna and Namit Khanna will be seen as the lead pair in the show. Rohit Roy and Sayantani Ghosh are also playing pivotal roles in the medical drama.



The iconic thing about the earlier show was the whistle tune of the show’s song which came to define the show. Recently, Surbhi Chandna who will be seen as Dr Ishani on Sanjivani 2 put forth the whistle challenge by nailing it first herself. Post that many stars took it up and the latest one to nail it is Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum star, Karan V Grover.



Karan, who plays a cardiologist on Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, took up Surbhi’s challenge this morning and shared a video of the show on Instagram. In the video, he can be seen sporting a casual tee with bottom and a cap, trying to nail the iconic tune of Sanjivani. He then challenged his friends like Karan Mehra, Ravi Dubey and more.



Karan’s caption read, “Here goes #sanjeevaniwhistlechallenge #sanjeevani2 soon on @starplus @hotstar I challenge u @realkaranmehra @ravidubey2312 @iamiqbalkhan @pracheenchauhan @eijazkhan Take it up guys ! Cheers.”



Take a look below: