Karan V Grover's New Year camping trip with girlfriend Poppy, Rohan and Anuj

TV’s hot lad Karan V Grover is known for his unconventional choices in life. His recent plans for New Year are an evidence of the same. While others plan to spend an exorbitant amount on villas, casinos, trips and lavish parties, Karan begs to differ. TellyChakkar has exclusive hands on Karan’s New Year plans.

The 35 year old actor will be heading to the roots of nature to welcome 2018. In the scenic outskirts of Lavasa, Karan will be spending his time camping and enjoying the magic of nature. Along with him will be present his long time girlfriend Poppy Jabbal and his close group of friends. Amongst this friend circle, established actors Rohan Gandotra, Anuj Sachdeva and Sonali Seygall will also be present.

Karan in his umber-cool attitude shared, “we are going to a place nearby lakes and jungles. I’ve also been attracted to such places. It gives me solitude. It is going to be fun to explore the nature. I will be doing activities like cycling, rappelling and such.”

Ask him why he chose an Indian location instead of going out of the country and the hot bearded hombre has a sensible response. “We didn’t have much time to plan to go outside India. To go out of country you need proper planning. Also, anywhere we go at this time it is going to be pretty crowded. Because, it was a plan made on short notice we thought of exploring the India,” Karan replied.

Interestingly, Karan who is also the organiser for his trip will be spending much time in camp tents along with his friends. Doesn’t that sound like an exciting adventure that one needs to delve in quite often?