Karan Veer Mehra’s latest TRANSFORMATION will shock you!

It is well said, ’There is no substitute to hard work’!
Actors often go to extreme limits to get a prefect body. If you are determined, there is nothing to stop you. Such a dedicated actor is Karan Veer Mehra.
Few months ago, the actor met with an accident that led to a severe leg injury due to which he was put on complete bed rest. This obviously meant that he had to stay off from exercise. And no gym for couple of months means invitation to fats.
Unfortunately, in the span of few months, Karan Veer gained oodles of weight during his resting phase. Have a look!
At the risk of knowing that many of u might leave this space after watching these pics of mine .. still going ahead n posting it .. coz I know ,it will make a few happy , ........but guess what this is ...PART 1 .. FEBRUARY 15 2017 #Post surgery #Cast just got off #Down n out #Depressed #Dejected #Weltschmerz #Bed ridden #Sag #Lagoon #State of sorry 10 brotiens a day (beers with bros) #No exercise #dangal paunch & chest concavity Only exercise I did was walked myself to the loo #BMI(body mass index) fat % 20.6!! [from 7.9%] #Muscle wastage Doctor said getting back in shape will take a while .. He didn't mean 90 days at all .. That's the time I gave myself .. Tagging a few friends who knowing or unknowingly inspired me in this rough patch. @kamsin42 @saurabh_1053 @chhavihussein @mohithussein @imkaranwahi @karantacker @karanvirbohra @rich0204 @jaysoni25 @guruchoudhary #waseemamrohi @valencio78 @hetshamiranda #tonypanda @lokhandeankita #Robbin #Jino #bobby @allstarsfc_pfh @walia_bunty So part 2 happens to be yesterday 90 days Didn't reach where I had to but as they say,human wants and muscle growth is never ending ... To be continued ..........
But like a true fitness freak, Karan bounced back and started working on his body again. After sweating out hard in the gym, Karan Veer is finally back in shape. His latest transformation pictures will definitely give you fitness goals. Karan Veer has taken inspiration from none other than but Bollywood’s perfectionist Aamir Khan.
Now, have a look at his transformation picture which would leave your jaws dropped. Like literally!
.... & continuing ... PART2 17th MAY 2017 (just feels like yesterday) Was crestfallen demoralized but,sailed thru , revitalized n stimulated riding high on a wave of immense love n good wishes i received from my friends family n well wishers. Managed to defeat my despondency and emerge a new self ..... my mental equilibriam n body shape now is a requital to all the love i received from u all These 90 days didn't not only transform me physically but mentally as well .. now I #respect life #Nothing for granted #Humble #Satisfied #Gratitude #Value #love MORE!! #fitness #first #transformation #work #hard #train #insane #amirkhan #dangal P.s to who ever said there r no shortcuts to hard work Was so bloody right Still working on legs .. next post let's up the #game Will take u thru my workouts
Karan, we have only one word to say ‘Bravo’!
