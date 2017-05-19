Karan Veer Mehra’s latest TRANSFORMATION will shock you!

It is well said, ’There is no substitute to hard work’!

Actors often go to extreme limits to get a prefect body. If you are determined, there is nothing to stop you. Such a dedicated actor is Karan Veer Mehra.

Few months ago, the actor met with an accident that led to a severe leg injury due to which he was put on complete bed rest. This obviously meant that he had to stay off from exercise. And no gym for couple of months means invitation to fats.

Unfortunately, in the span of few months, Karan Veer gained oodles of weight during his resting phase. Have a look!

But like a true fitness freak, Karan bounced back and started working on his body again. After sweating out hard in the gym, Karan Veer is finally back in shape. His latest transformation pictures will definitely give you fitness goals. Karan Veer has taken inspiration from none other than but Bollywood’s perfectionist Aamir Khan.

Now, have a look at his transformation picture which would leave your jaws dropped. Like literally!

Karan, we have only one word to say ‘Bravo’!