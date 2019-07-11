News

Karan Wahi, Asha Negi, and Rithvik Dhanjani's special day out

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
11 Jul 2019 07:51 PM

MUMBAI: In this competitive industry, it is very difficult to maintain friendships, but there are a few actors who share strong bonds and give us major friendship goals. One such friendship is that of Karan, Asha, and Rithvik.

The three are often seen travelling together and having a fun time, and they frequently share posts about the same. Recently, the trio had gone for a vacation to London.

In a recent post shared by Asha and Karan, the actors seen enjoying a movie together.

Check the post here.

Tags > Karan Wahi, Asha Negi, Rithvik Dhanjani, Movie Together, friendship goals, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

In Pictures : Celebs grace the occasion of...

In Pictures : Celebs grace the occasion of Richboyz Entertainment Party
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Romit Raj
Romit Raj
Malaika Arora Khan
Malaika Arora Khan
Ankit Bathla
Ankit Bathla
Shaheer Sheikh
Shaheer Sheikh
Sudeepa Singh
Sudeepa Singh
Ragini Khanna
Ragini Khanna
Divya Dutta
Divya Dutta
Ansha Sayeed
Ansha Sayeed
Darshan Pandya
Darshan Pandya
Neha Marda
Neha Marda

past seven days