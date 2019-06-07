News

Karan Wahi gets wrongly accused in molestation case; slams media for the reports

07 Jun 2019 05:28 PM

MUMBAI: Karan Wahi, who has acted in many television soaps, has slammed media for accusing him of molesting a model. 

Recently, there were reports stating Karan Wahi got arrested for molesting a 22-year-old model. When the actor got to know about it, he took to social media to clear that someone else with the same name got arrested and not him. Check out the screenshots of his story.



According to the media reports, the model was invited at a party in Mumbai hosted by a music composer named Karan Wahi and a producer named Mundhra Singh Nagar. It was at this party that one of them tried to make a move on the model. The next morning when the model found scratches on her chest she filed a complaint to the police. She claimed that the two sexually assaulted her and abused her after she fell asleep.

Speaking about Karan Wahi, he started his television career with the 2004 television show Remix on Star One. He later starred in the popular youth show Dill Mill Gayye. He also hosted several awards and TV shows. There are reports that he has bagged the role of new Mr. Bajaj in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2.
past seven days