Karan Wahi to host Esselvision’s Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya for Zing

The Season 10 of Zing’s Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya will be special, especially for the fact that it will have a new Producer.

Yes, as per our newsbreak this morning, the series that churns out interesting love tales will no longer be produced by Lost Boy Productions. Instead, it will be Esselvision Productions who will take over.

Well, brace yourself for a pleasant surprise, as you are about to hear a happy news about one of the most favourite actors and hosts of today’s time!!

Season 10 of Zing’s Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya will be hosted by none other than Karan Wahi!!

Wahi who is presently seen anchoring the singing reality show on Sony TV, Indian Idol will be this season’s presenter for Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya.

As per sources, “Esselvision has started shoot for the new season which is expected to launch in January end.”

We buzzed Karan Wahi and also sent him text messages, but he did not revert back to our calls and messages.

We also buzzed Nitin Keni, COO, Esselvision for a confirmation, but could not get through to him.

Here’s wishing Wahi all the luck for his new venture!!

