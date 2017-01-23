Karan Wahi opts out of Siddharth P Malhotra’s next for Star Plus

Producer Siddharth P Malhotra (Alchemy Films Pvt. Ltd.) is soaring by rolling out new projects for the small screen.

His new show Ichhapyaari Naagin is performing well on SAB TV and his new venture Woh Apna Sa is going to hit screens tonight on Zee TV. Siddharth also has his next biggie in pipeline for Star Plus that has been titled Kya Tu Meri Laage.

The show already has become talk of the town roping in big names like Preetika Rao, Sanjeeda Sheikh and Keith Sequeira.

Now, here's a bad news for Karan Wahi fans, who was also part of the initial casting clan. We have been told that apparently Karan has opted out from the show. Yes, you heard it right!!!

Our source further elucidates that Karan and the channel hit a bottleneck over work compensation and eventually had a fall out. The makers are now currently looking for a replacement.

When we contacted Producer Siddharth P Malhotra, he confirmed the news with us and said, “I want to work with Karan. We offered him the highest budget that the channel could offer. It was not workable between the channel and him. I would definitely want to work with him in the future because he is a friend of mine and will always remain so.”

We buzzed Karan but didn’t receive any revert till the time of filing the story.

