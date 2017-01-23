Hot Downloads

Aamir Khan
Aamir Khan
Bhairavi Goswami
Bhairavi Goswami
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan
Aamir Ali
Aamir Ali
Shiraz Hussain
Shiraz Hussain
Mohit Malhotra
Mohit Malhotra
Prerna Wanvari
Prerna Wanvari
Manisha Koirala
Manisha Koirala
Itishree Singh
Itishree Singh
Leonardo DiCaprio
Leonardo DiCaprio

guess who
Guess Who?
guess more Click Here

poll

Which TV show are you excited to watch?

Which TV show are you excited to watch?
previous polls Click Here

poll

Which BREAKUP in 2016 'shocked' you the most?

Which BREAKUP in 2016 'shocked' you the most?
previous polls Click Here
Home > TV News > TV News
News

Karan Wahi opts out of Siddharth P Malhotra’s next for Star Plus

Anwesha Kamal's picture
By Anwesha Kamal
23 Jan 2017 04:06 PM

Producer Siddharth P Malhotra (Alchemy Films Pvt. Ltd.) is soaring by rolling out new projects for the small screen.

His new show Ichhapyaari Naagin is performing well on SAB TV and his new venture Woh Apna Sa is going to hit screens tonight on Zee TV. Siddharth also has his next biggie in pipeline for Star Plus that has been titled Kya Tu Meri Laage.

The show already has become talk of the town roping in big names like Preetika Rao, Sanjeeda Sheikh and Keith Sequeira.

Now, here's a bad news for Karan Wahi fans, who was also part of the initial casting clan. We have been told that apparently Karan has opted out from the show. Yes, you heard it right!!!

Our source further elucidates that Karan and the channel hit a bottleneck over work compensation and eventually had a fall out. The makers are now currently looking for a replacement.

When we contacted Producer Siddharth P Malhotra, he confirmed the news with us and said, “I want to work with Karan. We offered him the highest budget that the channel could offer. It was not workable between the channel and him. I would definitely want to work with him in the future because he is a friend of mine and will always remain so.”  

We buzzed Karan but didn’t receive any revert till the time of filing the story.

Keep reading Tellychakkar.com for more updates.

Tags > Karan Wahi, opts out, Siddharth P Malhotra, Star Plus, TV show, Preetika Rao, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Keith Sequeira,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top