Karan Wahi REPLACES Dheeraj Dhoopar as the host in Dance India Dance 7!

MUMBAI: It was only a few hours ago that the media reported about Dheeraj Dhoopar, who was all set to host Dance India Dance 7, quitting the show.

While initially, Dheeraj was very excited to work with the judges of this season, especially Kareena Kapoor Khan, he had to quit because he could not manage to shoot two shows at the same time. Dheeraj currently also plays the lead role in Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya. The actor also claimed that he had commitment issues, due to which he decided to quit the reality show.

Well, now comes the fresh development. We hear that Karan Wahi, who has hosted reality shows like Nach Baliye, Indian Idol, and India’s Next Superstar, has been brought on board to host DID 7!

We could not get in touch with Karan for a confirmation on the same.

How excited are you to watch Karan turn host for Dance India Dance Season 7? Let us know in the comments section below!