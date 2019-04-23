Karan Wahi replaces Divyanka Tripathi in Star Plus’ The Voice?

MUMBAI: Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is one of the most popular faces of small screen. The actress, who is known for shows like Ye Hai Mohabbatein and Banoo Main Teri Dulhann, turned host with The Voice.

Star Plus’ The Voice is a popular singing reality show, and Divyanka charmed everyone with her hosting skills.

However, soon the show will witness a big change.According to media reports, Divyanka will go missing from the show. Yes, she will not be hosting the upcoming episode.And, the team has roped in Karan Wahi to host the upcoming episode. The actor has already shot for the episode last night.