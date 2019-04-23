News

Karan Wahi replaces Divyanka Tripathi in Star Plus’ The Voice?

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
23 Apr 2019 06:43 PM
MUMBAI: Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is one of the most popular faces of small screen. The actress, who is known for shows like Ye Hai Mohabbatein and Banoo Main Teri Dulhann, turned host with The Voice.
 
Star Plus’ The Voice is a popular singing reality show, and Divyanka charmed everyone with her hosting skills. 

What do you think about Karan Wahi and Divyanka Tripathi?

However, soon the show will witness a big change. 

According to media reports, Divyanka will go missing from the show. Yes, she will not be hosting the upcoming episode.  

And, the team has roped in Karan Wahi to host the upcoming episode. The actor has already shot for the episode last night. 
Tags > Star Plus, The Voice, Karan Wahi, Divyanka Tripathi, Ye Hai Mohabbatein, Banoo Main Teri Dulhann, episode last,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Debina Bonnerjee's star-studded birthday bash

Debina Bonnerjee's star-studded birthday bash
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Imam A Siddique
Imam A Siddique
Dwayne Johnson
Dwayne Johnson
Aamir Ali
Aamir Ali
Ragini Khanna
Ragini Khanna
Manish Goyal
Manish Goyal
Aamir Ali
Aamir Ali
Esha Gupta
Esha Gupta
Madalsa Sharma
Madalsa Sharma
Bhairavi Goswami
Bhairavi Goswami
Tanishaa Mukerji
Tanishaa Mukerji

past seven days