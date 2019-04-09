Karan to die in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein?

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein is high on drama, as Muskaan's brother is creating a lot of problems for Raman and Ishita. Ruhi and Alia have been kidnapped and Ruhi will soon be auctioned.

In the upcoming episode, Karan rushes to save Ruhi from getting auctioned gets shot. Ruhi is touched by this gesture.



Rohan is present at the same place, but as he is in a drunken state, he fails to save Alia.



Ruhi wants to save Karan’s life. When Raman reaches the place, he sees Karan’s clothes drenched in blood and assumes that he is dead.



Karan’s life is in danger, and it will be interesting to see if Ruhi is able to save him.