News

Karan to die in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein?

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
09 Apr 2019 11:27 AM

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein is high on drama, as Muskaan's brother is creating a lot of problems for Raman and Ishita. Ruhi and Alia have been kidnapped and Ruhi will soon be auctioned.

In the upcoming episode, Karan rushes to save Ruhi from getting auctioned gets shot. Ruhi is touched by this gesture.

Rohan is present at the same place, but as he is in a drunken state, he fails to save Alia.

Ruhi wants to save Karan’s life. When Raman reaches the place, he sees Karan’s clothes drenched in blood and assumes that he is dead.

Karan’s life is in danger, and it will be interesting to see if Ruhi is able to save him.
Tags > Star Plus, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Ishita in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Raman in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Abhishek Malik, Abhishek varma, Krishna Mukherjee, Divyanka Tripathi, Karan Patel, TellyChakkar, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Spoiler, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Storyline, Wiritten, spoiler,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Celebs grace the launch of music video starring...

Celebs grace the launch of music video starring Rohan and Avneet
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Karishma Kotak
Karishma Kotak
Bipasha Basu
Bipasha Basu
Narayani Shastri
Narayani Shastri
Srishty Rode
Srishty Rode
Ragini Khanna
Ragini Khanna
Danica Moadi
Danica Moadi
Payal Ghosh
Payal Ghosh
Rishi Bhutani
Rishi Bhutani
Meghna Naidu
Meghna Naidu
Juhi
Juhi

past seven days