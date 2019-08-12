Karan's groom swap fails; Preeta calls the police in Kundali Bhagya

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Kundali Bhagya is high on drama.

When Karan comes to know that Preeta is getting married to Prithvi, he decides to stop the marriage. He ties Prithvi up and takes his place at the mandap as the groom. However, his plan fails.

In the upcoming episode, Preeta is shocked to learn that the groom is Karan. She takes off his sehra and confronts him.

Karan forces Preeta to get married to him, but she refuses.

Subsequently, she calls the police and gets Karan arrested for his wrong actions.

It will be interesting to see what unfolds next.