News

Karan's groom swap fails; Preeta calls the police in Kundali Bhagya

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
12 Aug 2019 03:14 PM

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Kundali Bhagya is high on drama.

When Karan comes to know that Preeta is getting married to Prithvi, he decides to stop the marriage. He ties Prithvi up and takes his place at the mandap as the groom. However, his plan fails.

In the upcoming episode, Preeta is shocked to learn that the groom is Karan. She takes off his sehra and confronts him.

Karan forces Preeta to get married to him, but she refuses.

Subsequently, she calls the police and gets Karan arrested for his wrong actions.

It will be interesting to see what unfolds next.

Tags > Kundali Bhagya, Karan, Preeta, Zee TV, spoiler, Spoiler Alert, Update, written update, track, storyline, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Rajev Paul
Yashashri Masurkar
Tripta Parashar
Tripta Parashar
Vrushali Chavan
Vrushali Chavan
Arya Babbar
Arya Babbar
Forrest Gump
Forrest Gump
Rehaan Roy
Rehaan Roy
Sangram Singh
Sangram Singh
Shabbir Ahluwalia
Shalini Khanna
Shalini Khanna
Rhea Chakraborty
Rhea Chakraborty

past seven days